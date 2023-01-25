City of Phoenix increases safety measures ahead of Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re just 19 days out from Super Bowl LVII in Glendale! The Valley will be packed with people from in and out of town. Phoenix police say they’ve stepped up their game on almost every level.

New technology means more bomb detection, screenings, and resources on the ground during events. “There is a zero percent failure rate, so if you don’t detect it, you are not certified. There’s no room for error.”

The City of Phoenix says they’re ready for Super Bowl LVII. But the road to get here has been challenging. It’s taken two years of planning. “We’ve really looked at what we did in 2015. We’ve identified through our after action efforts, areas we could improve on. We identified gaps where we think we could employ additional technology, additional resources that perhaps we didn’t think of,” said Phoenix Police Commander Brian Lee.

Lee says this is a team effort between Phoenix and Glendale police, Phoenix fire, and multiple state and federal agencies. “Our group has come together and made a response for all the major events that we know of,” said Sgt. Jason Jahnke who is part of the bomb squad. Phoenix police have around 85 bomb-detecting dogs throughout the city. They can sniff out explosives in seconds. “Response time is really going to be very quick because we really are going to be there already,” Jahnke added.

If they notice something, Lta’s brand new bomb assessment robot will allow them to act quickly without putting people in danger. They’re also working to prevent other crimes, like human trafficking. “If you think about buying sex, chances are you might be buying it from a cop, and you’ll go to jail for it,” said Lt. David Saflar in the investigations unit.

They’re also cracking down on counterfeit merchandise. “Obviously, for the people who are licensed dealers it takes away from their revenue and we don’t want consumers, customers, people who are visiting the Valley to be scammed out,” said Lt. Brian Rimsza.

Even though overall officer numbers are down in Phoenix, police tell me they will still have plenty of patrol officers in their precincts. That’s because multiple local, state, and federal agencies are helping keep people safe.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.