A breezy Thursday for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was another very cold morning across the Valley, with the freeze warning ending at 9 a.m. Sky Harbor was officially 37 degrees. That’s still 10 degrees below average for this time of year. It reached 30 in Buckeye and the freeze mark at Deer Valley Airport. Some areas in Pinal County even dropped into the 20s! Tonight, clear skies and not as cold because of a consistent breeze out of the north, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday looks sunny and windy at times, so prepare to feel a little bit colder and blustery than it shows on the temperature gauge. Wind gusts could top 25-30mph by tomorrow night.

Our unseasonably cooler weather continues Thursday under sunny skies! (AZFamily)

Our unseasonably cooler weather continues Thursday under sunny skies! (AZFamily)

A slight warm-up is expected for the weekend following a cool Friday, with highs in the low 60s. Saturday looks clear with highs in the mid-60s, and Sunday looks even warmer by a few degrees, near 67-68. But then our weather pattern once again trends down in temperature, with another low-pressure system poised to sweep in from the north, bringing much cooler temperatures and a chance of rain and snow across the state. Our forecast models are still in wide disagreement on the amount and strength of this storm, so keep it here on AZ Family for the latest!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.