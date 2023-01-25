Barrett-Jackson auction underway; law enforcement, fire officials staying diligent

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of people are making plans to come to the Valley, from the Barret-Jackson auction to the Super Bowl LVII coming to Glendale in February!

Law enforcement and fire officials are working around the clock to diligently stay ahead of the influx of people to keep everyone safe. Capt. Dave Folio said that a variety of emergency units are on standby around the events to ensure that regardless of the incident, officials are prepared. “We’ll move this equipment right into the WM Phoenix Open and will have a full Phoenix fire department,” he said.

In terms of keeping yourself safe, the captain suggests staying alert as much as possible, hydrated, wearing comfortable shoes, and being prepared. “Hydrate the night before,” the captain said. “A lot of uneven surfaces too. Wear the comfortable shoes, come out and have some fun and don’t twist your ankle.”