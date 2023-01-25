Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona’s Sea Life stingrays “painting” during feeding time for new Animal Art Gallery

Sea Life Aquarium is helping some stingrays showcase their creative talents on campus.
Sea Life Aquarium is helping some stingrays showcase their creative talents on campus.(Arizona's SeaLife)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Sea Life just installed an all-new Animal Art Gallery exhibit, thanks to two amazing yet unusual painters.

The gallery, located inside Arizona Mills in Tempe, is meant to be just as much for the animals as it is for visitors — and that’s because animal care specialists prep each canvas with paint, put them in waterproof bags and let the animals go to work! The stingrays don’t paint on their own, of course, but they are given some tasty incentives. Staff offer each ray some extra special treats on the bagged canvases for them to enjoy while they’re “painting!”

TRENDING: 2 teen girls found dead after running away from Mesa group home, police say

If you want to check out the rays in action and all of the amazing animals at the Sea Life Aquarium, click here! Animal care specialists talk every day about a variety of topics, including the touch pool, ocean exploration, seahorses, freshwater habitats, sharks, turtles, and much more. Every Thursday at 12:30 p.m., you can watch the aquarists feed the sharks!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It all kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. right next to State Farm Stadium.
Guy Fieri to bring ‘Flavortown’ Tailgate to Glendale; performances by DIPLO & LOCASH
Permanent jewelry is a new trend to Arizona and PureLife Jewelry is here to demonstrate why!
Permanent bracelets now trending in 2023′s new trends
Popular permanent jewelry trend gets people welding their jewelry together
.
Rick Ross, Flo Rida & Tyga to perform for Big Game Fiesta on Phoenix’s High Street