Arizona State University and YouTube partner to offer courses for college credit

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - College is not for everyone. But a new partnership between Arizona State University and YouTube aims to make it more accessible for anyone interested. Starting March 7, students can participate in online courses on YouTube for college credit. “We are always looking to innovate, and always looking to reach new learners where they are,” ASU Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications Katie Paquet said.

Paquet says Arizona State has worked with YouTube and the online learning company Crash Course since 2020 to prepare students for college. But that was supplemental learning. This latest partnership expands on that. “Even those who are not out of high school yet can look as this as a pathway,” Paquet said. “And those that have been out of high school for a few years and want to come back to university, this offers a really unique pathway for students that want to get a jumpstart on college.”

Here’s how it works: students can watch Study Hall YouTube videos at no cost. If the student wants to sign up and begin coursework, that costs $25. That $25 allows students to take the course as often as they want until they get a grade they’re satisfied with. Then, the student can pay $400 to receive college credit for each course ($350 for any students registered before the first classes start).

“We know the world comes to YouTube to learn,” YouTube Managing Director and Global Head of Learning Katie Kurtz said. “We want to break down barriers to empower learners to go further. And we know the path to higher education has too many barriers.”

Kurtz says these course offerings through YouTube are less than one-third the average course cost for in-state students at a public four-year university and nearly 90% lower than the average cost per course at a private four-year university. “We expect to have 12 courses in the next two years,” Kurtz said. “So we’ll continue to add new courses to the catalog.”

While ASU is the first university to partner with YouTube and Crash Course, Kurtz doesn’t expect it to be the last. “I am hoping that it is the first of many more,” she said.

You can visit this Study Hall webpage for more information on the courses and how to sign up for them. For those that don’t attend ASU, Paquet says the course credit is meant to be easily transferable to most universities and colleges.

