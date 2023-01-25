Your Life
Arizona state to auction off unclaimed personal property worth millions of dollars

Sierra Auction, located at 4298 N. 35th Drive in Phoenix, will be auctioning items with a combined value of more than $500,000 starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:16 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Do you have an old checking account or maybe a safe deposit box that you forgot about? And you might be asking, “how could you forget something like that?’ As crazy of an idea as that sounds, each year millions of dollar of unclaimed property is held by the Arizona Department of Revenue.

Unclaimed property is considered unclaimed when “there has been no owner contact for a specified period of time, usually between one and three years. This could be anything from escrow balances, uncashed money orders, cashiers checks and jewelry. You can now get your hands on some of these unclaimed items through the Department of Revenue’s yearly auction.

Sierra Auction, located at 4298 N. 35th Dr. in Phoenix, will have plenty of items listed with a combined value of more than $500,000. Register and access the auction here, which begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. You can also see the items during an in-person preview on Friday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Some of the items include:

  • High-karat gold jewelry (22k-24k Gold)
  • Diamond necklaces and jewelry sets
  • Gold watches
  • High-end Native American jewelry
  • Precious stones
  • Rare and collectible U.S. and foreign currency (including U.S. Mint sets)
  • Solid gold and silver coins
  • .999 sterling silver ingots
  • WWII memorabilia including pins and medals
  • Sports memorabilia

Auction close is set for 5 p.m. MST on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The Arizona Department of Revenue said they have more than $1 billion in unclaimed property belonging to citizens in Arizona. To find out if the state has some of your unclaimed property, tap/click here.

