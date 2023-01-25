ADOT, Grant-35 study team to analyze improvements to Grand Avenue intersection

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, regarding the intersection of Grand Avenue with 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Anyone is willing to attend the meeting, which will start at 5:30 p.m. at Alhambra High School in Phoenix. Both Grand-35 study team members and ADOT officials will be available to answer any questions.

The intention is to present the results of the study, discuss possible improvement options and get feedback from meeting members. The study is part of the MAG’s Regional Transportation Plan and is funded partly by Proposition 400. Check out the full study here. Those who can’t attend the meeting will be able to comment online through Feb. 21 on an online survey on the Grand-35 Study site here.

