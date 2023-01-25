Your Life
4 teens arrested in connection to Coolidge drive-by that killed girl

Derek Manuel was booked into the Pinal County jail.
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Four teenagers are behind bars for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old Coolidge girl last week, police said. Investigators said 19-year-old Derek Manuel and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on Tuesday at a home in Gilbert. A 14-year-old girl was taken into custody at a family member’s house in Casa Grande on Wednesday. The last suspect, a 15-year-old boy from Laveen, was arrested in Scottsdale.

Investigators said all four were in the car and went into a neighborhood near state Route 287 and Coolidge Avenue just after midnight on Thursday. It’s unclear who the shooter was, but Miyka Crawford was shot in the head. She was rushed to Florence Anthem Hospital, where she later died. Police said more than a dozen bullets went into the home. The four teens’ stolen car was later found abandoned in Gilbert, police said. Detectives haven’t released a motive for the drive-by shooting.

Family members say Crawford was a sweet, outgoing kid who loved TikTok, making videos and hanging out with her sister. “People ask how are you doing, but you honestly can’t answer that,” said Antoinette Scott, Miyka’s aunt. “We don’t know from day to day. Every hour is different. One minute we reminisce and watch videos and the next minute everybody is breaking down. She was 14, just a baby.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

