4 hospitalized after late-night crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people were hospitalized after a car crash late Tuesday night on a busy stretch of Camelback Road in Glendale.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road. According to Glendale Sgt. Randy Stewart, the crash resulted from one car hitting another, causing a chain reaction crash that ended with five vehicles being hit. One person suffered serious injuries, while three others were hospitalized with less-severe injuries.

Detectives are still actively working to learn what led up to the crash, including whether or not speed and impairment were factors in the wreck. Traffic in the area reopened around 4 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.