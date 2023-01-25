Your Life
2 teen girls found dead after running away from Mesa group home, police say

15-year-old Kamryn Meyers (left) and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar (right). Both girls were found...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Mesa police have confirmed the identities of two teen girls who were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstitions Springs Center on Saturday night.

According to Mesa police, officers were called to check the report of a dead body found in the water near Southern Avenue and Superstition Springs Boulevard around 6 p.m. on Saturday. After confirming the person in the water was dead, investigators soon located a second body nearby. Police have since identified them as 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar and 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers.

Detectives later learned that Avelar and Meyers had both been listed as runaways from a nearby group home in Mesa. They were reported missing on Jan. 7, two weeks before their bodies were found. The medical examiner’s office is now trying to determine how the two teens died.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Mesa police non-emergency line at (480) 644-2211.

The group home was a short distance away.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

