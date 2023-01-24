Your Life
Woman dead after being struck by car in Glendale

By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Glendale early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near 91st avenue and Camelback road. Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale police says an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the car that hit her stayed at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Camelback road is closed in both directions from 91st to 95th Avenues for the investigation. Police advise commuters to use alternate routes.

