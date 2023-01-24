Your Life
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school

Fernando Colazo, 33, is facing several charges from an incident in Pinal County on Tuesday,...
Fernando Colazo, 33, is facing several charges from an incident in Pinal County on Tuesday, Jan. 24.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after an armed suspect got onto campus.

Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads.

One of the passengers, 33-year-old Fernando Colazo, had active warrants. Colazo bailed out of the vehicle and ran toward the campus.

The school said Colazo scaled an exterior fence. Combs then went into lockdown as the Pima County Sheriff’s Office searched for and arrested him.

Deputies said a gun was found under a parked vehicle on campus, and they determined that no staff or students were near where the weapon was found.

