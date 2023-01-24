Surprise Squad gives away free gas to frigid commuters at Mesa Fry’s Fuel Center

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a cold January morning when Gibby Parra and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad showed up at a Fry’s Fuel Center in Mesa but things heated up quickly when Gibby announced the Surprise Squad was paying for everyone’s gas. Earlier in the day prices had shot up by 20 cents, so drivers were thrilled to hear the news.

“Thank you so much,” one woman said when Gibby told her she didn’t have to pay for her gas. “I would love that. That would be amazing.”

As Gibby moved from pump to pump letting the drivers know they could put away their wallets, he found one guy using his cellphone to record the moment. Gibby walked up to him and told him to take a selfie, then told him his gas would be free.

Another man was already filling up his car because he thought he was too late. He gave Gibby a happy fist bump when he was told to stop filling up because the rest would be courtesy of Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad and Valley Toyota Dealers.

Next, Gibby approached a woman who was about to fill her car up. He asked her how her finances were considering the holidays were just a few weeks earlier. “Honestly, I’ve been broke. I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I have two kids and it broke me.”

Gibby handed her a gift card as tears welled up in her eyes. “The Valley Toyota Dealers and the Surprise Squad want to give you another $200 on top of the gas. “Why? Because you were the best Santa there was. The Santa to your kids and I want to say thank you for just being you. Fill up your tank and buy yourself something.”

