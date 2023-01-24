Your Life
Southern Arizona school goes on lockdown during search for suspect

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a suspect got onto campus.

Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads.

One of the passengers, who has not been identified, had active warrants. The suspect bailed out of the vehicle and ran toward the campus.

The school said the suspect scaled an exterior fence and may have been armed.

Combs then went into lockdown as the Pima County Sheriff’s Office searched for and arrested the suspect.

The PCSO said the man’s name and charges would be released later today.

The PCSO said there is no threat to the staff and students on campus.

