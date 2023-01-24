Phoenix’s HALO Animal Rescue is working to get senior dogs into loving families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday is “Change a Pet’s Life Day” and JCPenney is partnering across the U.S. with pet shelters, including Phoenix’s own HALO Animal Rescue, to make sure as many senior dogs in shelters find their “furever” home as possible.

JCPenney is providing special photo sessions for these pups, courtesy of their JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch. If you think you might be the perfect home for some of these very special pups, click here. There are plenty of sweet girls and boys looking for homes, such as Gumdrop McWiggles, Confetti, Gracie, Makayla, and many more.

“Thank you so much to the staff at the JCPenney PV Mall location for being such a big help to our staff and to capture our dog’s personalities,” Erin Denmark, Outreach Manager at HALO, said. “Especially for senior dogs, a great photo can be key in finding their fur-ever home.” The oldest dogs will be featured at this link starting Tuesday until Feb. 28.

The store chain will also be donating $1,000 to each shelter and gifting them with a $500 JCPenney gift card for towels, cleaning equipment, blankets, pet bowls, and much more. If you want to get your pet photographed, schedule a shoot with JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch before Feb. 28 for a fantastic deal on headshots, digital albums, and much more.

