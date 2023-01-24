Your Life
Phoenix man arrested for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub to undercover officers

Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested after allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub through...
Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested after allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub through social media.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is facing charges after a real tiger cub was listed for sale on social media for $25,000.

Phoenix police say Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested on Monday after a deal was made to sell the young tiger to undercover officers for a reduced price of $20,000. Police later served a warrant at the man’s home on Carson Road, near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. In addition to the tiger, an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles were also seized.

Castro-Alcaraz was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County jail on a number of felony wildlife offenses. According to court paperwork, he told officers he purchased the tiger cub last week for $8,000 from another Arizona man. Castro-Alcaraz reportedly said the man wasn’t taking care of the animal, and that he bought it because he felt bad for the tiger.

The animals have since been turned over to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

