NFL athletes team up for NFL Green Week before Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl LVII is just 3 weeks away, and already NFL athletes, program directors and volunteers are working to beautify the Valley as part of NFL Green Week.

The NFL team will also be planting 57 trees in honor of the game across the Valley. Susan Groh, the associate Director of the NFL’s Environmental Program said that Green Week is also about giving back to community schools as well. On Thursday, NFL Green Week is hosting a “Super Kids Super Sharing” event, a school and sports equipment drive for local school students in need. The community is welcome to bring donation items to any Valley of the Sun YMCA on Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday’s drive.

On Monday, the team dropped by Phoenix Zoo to plant trees, bushes, and plants along the Africa Trail which will eventually lead toward the brand new Predator Passage exhibit. The project will reduce erosion and create cooling zones along the pathway.

“When we got into a city or state or community, we look at what the environmental needs of that community are,” said Jack Groh, director of the NFL’s Environmental Program. ”So, we don’t have a template or procedure, so when we come into Arizona we talk to Arizona folks, environmental folks, city folks, and ask them, ‘What are the environmental issues here? How can we work with you?’”

