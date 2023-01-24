New film “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’Roll” based on Arizona band released

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new film centered on the Arizona-based band Pistoleros has been released! “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’ Roll” talks about two brothers, Mark and Lawrence Zubia, finding community in the 1990s Tempe music scene. The two face drug and alcohol addiction, and suicide, bringing heavy subjects to the forefront of the documentary. Film producer and COO of Fervor Records Jeff Freundlich came to Good Morning, Arizona to discuss the film.

Freundlich confirmed that the documentary is, in fact, based on a true story about the Zubias, some of the most loved Mexican-American musicians. “The Pistoleros were so important to the Tempe music scene. And these two brothers who founded the band really had a tumultuous relationship,” he said. “A very close relationship but one that was very codependent. One brother Lawrence was addicted to drugs and alcohol and the other was trying to save him, repeatedly.”

Freundlich said he believes that the documentary resonates well because so many Americans have been impacted by addiction- be it themselves or a loved one. “I think any good documentary is a good springboard...for conversation,” he said. “My hope is that ultimately, this documentary creates empathy and understanding that there’s more than one point of view.” Follow the documentary on Facebook for screening events!

