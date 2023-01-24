Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

New film “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’Roll” based on Arizona band released

A new documentary film tells the true story of Mark and Lawrence Zubia about their lives and experiences while navigating addiction.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new film centered on the Arizona-based band Pistoleros has been released! “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’ Roll” talks about two brothers, Mark and Lawrence Zubia, finding community in the 1990s Tempe music scene. The two face drug and alcohol addiction, and suicide, bringing heavy subjects to the forefront of the documentary. Film producer and COO of Fervor Records Jeff Freundlich came to Good Morning, Arizona to discuss the film.

Freundlich confirmed that the documentary is, in fact, based on a true story about the Zubias, some of the most loved Mexican-American musicians. “The Pistoleros were so important to the Tempe music scene. And these two brothers who founded the band really had a tumultuous relationship,” he said. “A very close relationship but one that was very codependent. One brother Lawrence was addicted to drugs and alcohol and the other was trying to save him, repeatedly.”

TRENDING: 1st child death from the flu this year confirmed in Maricopa County

Freundlich said he believes that the documentary resonates well because so many Americans have been impacted by addiction- be it themselves or a loved one. “I think any good documentary is a good springboard...for conversation,” he said. “My hope is that ultimately, this documentary creates empathy and understanding that there’s more than one point of view.” Follow the documentary on Facebook for screening events!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We spoke with the homeowner who says that his main concern was the dog's safety.
16 dogs saved from burning west Phoenix house that also served as animal rescue
Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested after allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub through...
Phoenix man arrested for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub to undercover officers
JCPenney is partnering with shelters across the US, including Phoenix's HALO Animal Rescue, to...
Phoenix’s HALO Animal Rescue is working to get senior dogs into loving families
Sean M. Nelson, 44, was sentenced to two years of federal probation and ordered to pay...
Former federal agent from Mesa sentenced after driving for Lyft, Uber while on duty