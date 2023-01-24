Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mesa native Troy Kotsur to perform national anthem in sign language at the Super Bowl

(FILE) Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language at...
(FILE) Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language at the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.(City of Mesa | City of Mesa / AZFamily)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mesa native and oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language at next month’s Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. He became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his role in the film “CODA.”

Kotsur will perform alongside country music star Chris Stapleton, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.” Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won an Emmy last year, will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” She stars in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary,” which stars Quinta Brunson. Colin Denny will sign “America the Beautiful,” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be signed by Justina Miles.

The U.S. Navy’s flyover of State Farm Stadium will commemorate 50 years of women flying in the service.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a fourth year. Jesse Collins returns as an executive producer.

CLICK HERE: Full coverage of all the events leading upto Super Bowl LVII from Arizona's Family

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Volunteers with the NFL Green Week are working across the Valley to beautify and give back to...
NFL athletes team up for NFL Green Week before Super Bowl LVII
NFL Green Week in the Valley before Super Bowl LVII
NFL Green Week in the Valley before Super Bowl LVII
Pregame entertainment lineup featuring Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph
Chris Stapleton, Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph to sing at Super Bowl pregame in Glendale
The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up to face off on Sunday for the NFL...
NFL playoffs: Top-seeded Chiefs, Eagles handle business