Man arrested in El Mirage crash that left young boy in critical condition, injured 8 others

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are revealing more details early Tuesday morning about a serious wreck that left nine people injured, including a young boy who, at last check, remains in critical condition.

According to police, the crash happened near Grand Avenue (also known as the US 60), and Thunderbird Road just after 10 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they learned four vehicles were involved in the crash. Seven people were taken to area hospitals to be treated for serious injuries. Investigators believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

Detectives say the driver who they think is responsible has been identified as Jose Sanchez Valencia, 19, of El Mirage. He was treated at a local hospital with less serious injuries before being released Monday. Sanchez Valencia has since been booked into the Maricopa County jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.