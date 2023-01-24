Keeping your plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When we hear the word “freeze,” it’s important to do what’s needed to save yourself from any possible damage the cold weather could cause. These aren’t things we usually have to think about too much here in Phoenix, but wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. It takes just a few minutes and will be well worth it, especially if you live on the outskirts of the Valley.

We are in store for a very frigid night tonight, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley. “If we get a hard freeze in the outlying areas, there will be pipe problems all over the place,” Mike Donley, the president of Donley A/C & Plumbing, said.

Donley has a few tips to help keep your pipes protected from this weather. “The first thing we will do for our hose bib is take the hose off and if you just get it trickling a little and keep water moving a little bit and it probably won’t freeze. You could go to the hardware store and get some pipe insulation.” But even items you already have in your home can protect you from damage. “Simply get a beach towel or blanket and wrap it,” Donley said.

Donley says if your pipe does burst, go to the water meter and turn it off, then call for help. The freezing temperatures can also be harmful to your plants. “It literally just freezes and bursts the cells in the plants,” Matthew Whitfill with Whitfill Nursery said. He suggests bringing plants inside or covering them with frost cloth or bedsheets. “One thing you really don’t want to use is plastic, so anything that would hold or trap moisture in there, that’s a no go.”

Not every plant will freeze, but popular ones like bougainvillea and hibiscus are easily susceptible. And, of course, bring your pets inside. Our furry friends want to be warm, too. Layering up will be crucial tomorrow morning, especially if you have kids heading to the bus stop and school early in the morning.

