Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Ice-covered roadways lead to multiple crashes on SR-87 south of Payson

Multiple crashes were reported on SR-87 due to ice-covered roadways Tuesday morning.
Multiple crashes were reported on SR-87 due to ice-covered roadways Tuesday morning.(Courtesy: Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Several crashes have been reported in northern Arizona Tuesday morning due to icy roadways, including an accident involving multiple vehicles on State Route 87.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says SR-87 is closed due to crashes near mileposts 223 and 224. That’s about 25 miles south of Payson. The closure is from milepost 225 south to milepost 199 where SR-87 intersects with Bush Highway near Fort McDowell. DPS says no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Big plans are underway to make the space once occupied by the Metrocenter Mall an "urban,...
Developers announce $850 million plan to revitalize Metrocenter Mall space
Pregame entertainment lineup featuring Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph
Chris Stapleton, Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph to sing at Super Bowl pregame in Glendale
Buying a scale to improve your health? Consider these picks under $50
How Queen Creek farmers are keeping crops warm during hard freeze