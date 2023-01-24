Ice-covered roadways lead to multiple crashes on SR-87 south of Payson

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Several crashes have been reported in northern Arizona Tuesday morning due to icy roadways, including an accident involving multiple vehicles on State Route 87.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says SR-87 is closed due to crashes near mileposts 223 and 224. That’s about 25 miles south of Payson. The closure is from milepost 225 south to milepost 199 where SR-87 intersects with Bush Highway near Fort McDowell. DPS says no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates.

The scene on NB SR 87 near mileposts 223-224 this morning - the road is completely iced over & multiple vehicles were involved in collisions. No life-threatening injuries reported. Closure in place from mileposts 199-224. Check AZ511 or follow @ArizonaDOT for updates. pic.twitter.com/qhRqUUWnYI — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 24, 2023

