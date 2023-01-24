Gilbert garbage truck demolishes car, owner wants damage, costs taken care of

On November 18, 2022, a Town-owned garbage truck accidentally hit a parked vehicle owned by (Ms. Garcia.) That same day, the Town Risk Management Department reached out to (Ms. Garcia) explaining how to file a claim and providing her a rental car at the town’s cost. On January 3, 2023, the town received an appraisal for the vehicle, which deemed the vehicle to be a total loss. The appraisal valued the vehicle at $6,550, and that same day—despite there being approximately $3,000 in damage to the vehicle that existed prior to the accident—the town offered (Ms. Garcia) the full appraised value of the vehicle, plus additional money for taxes and other adjustments (in total, (Ms. Garcia) was offered $7,075.45, less $1,000 that (Ms. Garcia) would receive directly for the salvage value of the vehicle). The town also offered to continue to pay for the rental car for two additional weeks (until January 18, 2023) to allow (Ms. Garcia) time to purchase a replacement vehicle. Further, the town did not withhold any money for taxes. In fact, as part of the settlement offer, the town offered to pay (Ms. Garcia) an additional sum of $510.90 to compensate her for sales tax she would pay if she purchased a replacement vehicle from a dealership.

(Ms. Garcia’s) main complaint seems to be that the town did not agree to compensate her for her time in dealing with the claim and that the town did not agree to provide her with an open-ended rental vehicle. As a policy (and as consistent with the standard practice of other cities and insurance companies), the town does not compensate claimants for their time and does not provide unlimited vehicle rentals (insurance companies, for example, typically provide rentals for not more than 30 days). Here, the town, in good faith, provided Ms. Silvers with a rental car for over 60 days (far in excess of what any insurance company would provide), at a total cost to the town of $2,486.03. This vehicle rental cost paid by the town is in addition to the $7,684.36 in storage fees paid by the town to store (Ms. Garcia’s)’ vehicle while she decided whether or not to accept the offer.

The Town of Gilbert receives and settles dozens of claims every year. As it does with every claim, the town has treated (Ms. Garcia) fairly and denies any allegation that the town tried to pressure her into accepting an offer. On January 3, 2023, town offered (Ms. Garcia) the fair market value of her vehicle, which Ms. Silvers initially agreed to (see January 10, 2023 email) but then ultimately decided not to accept. Similarly, (Ms. Garcia) was notified on January 3 that the town would only continue to pay for the vehicle rental until January 18, and in fact, the town paid for (Ms. Garcia)’ rental vehicle until January 19 (total of 63 days). Any allegations that the town pressured (Ms. Garcia) to accept the town’s offer is baseless. Just as (Ms. Garcia) has the right to accept or reject the town’s offer, the town also has the right to accept or reject (Ms. Garcia’s) counteroffer.