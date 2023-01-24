Your Life
Gilbert garbage truck demolishes car, owner wants damage, costs taken care of

A garbage truck hit Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple month's ago, and now she's...
A garbage truck hit Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple month's ago, and now she's fighting with the town of Gilbert to cover the costs for a new vehicle.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A garbage truck smashed into Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple of months ago. The vehicle was parked in front of her house, off Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road in Gilbert. She figured the town of Gilbert would take care of the damage and all the costs. It hasn’t worked out that way. “We just want to be treated fairly,” said Garcia.

The Gilbert mom has been offered a settlement of just over $6,074.49 based on a fair market value assessment. But, unfortunately, the car is a total loss. Garcia insists that the replacement cost is thousands of dollars more, with several similar vehicles in the area selling for well over $13,000. “We could not, in this moment today go and buy that exact same car, same exact condition, same mileage, for anything under $11,000 -$12,000, and we’re being offer $6,000,” said Garcia. “It’s not comparable at all.”

Garcia said in addition to what she considers a “low ball” offer, she has been forced to miss several days of work to transfer the car’s title, file the claim and get the vehicle to the collision center. Then, last week, Garcia was notified that if she didn’t accept the town’s offer, her rental car would be cut off. “The word that comes to mind is strong armed,” said Garcia. “I feel like we are being strong armed into accepting an unfair claim, an unfair amount of money for the car.” Garcia submitted a claim asking for $8,649 but was told the town of Gilbert’s offer would stay the same.

Arizona’s Family received this statement from the town of Gilbert:

“I wasn’t trying to ask above and beyond, just wanted average compensation to get us back to where we were before all this happened,” said Garcia. The Gilbert mom said she can’t afford an attorney. She is hoping town officials will reconsider their offer.

