First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday as another round of frigid temperatures hit Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another First Alert Weather Day is in store for communities surrounding Phoenix and in Pinal County as temperatures are expected to hit freezing.

Morning lows on this Tuesday were at or below freezing in many locations. Portions of Queen Creek, Casa Grande, Buckeye and parts of east Phoenix checked in at 30 degrees. Goodyear Deer Valley, Scottsdale, and Luke AFB all were on the freeze mark of 32 degrees. Sky Harbor officially came in at 35 degrees, which is 12 degrees below average. The last time we were at or below 35 degrees was on Feb. 5, 2020. We have another First Alert for Wednesday morning for freezing temperatures across portions of the Valley tonight from midnight through 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Clear skies, little wind and dry conditions will lead to another cold morning, so take time to protect/cover your tender plants and exposed pipes and bring in your pets.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for several eastern and southern Phoenix suburban communities. In northwest Pinal County, temperatures are forecasted to drop into the upper 20s in Casa Grande, Arizona City, and nearby communities prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Hard Freeze Warning for Wednesday morning.

Freeze Warning again for parts of the Valley Wednesday morning. protect your pets, pipes and plants! (AZFamily)

A dry, sunny weather pattern will continue through the weekend. The proximity of the jet stream will continue to bring us unseasonably cooler temperatures for the next seven days, with cold mornings continuing the rest of the week for lows mostly in the 30s. A bit breezy from a passing weather system on Thursday, but that will mainly affect the southwest portion of the state and along the river communities. The upcoming weekend looks sunny and dry, with highs in the mid-60s. Look for our next shot at rain here in the Valley early next week, but models are not consistent at this point to peg a percentage chance at this point. We’ll stay on top of it!

