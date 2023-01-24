First Alert Weather Day for Freeze Warning in the Valley; lingering snow in Eastern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the coldest morning in the Valley in years. A First Alert until 9 a.m. with a Freeze Warning in effect through that same time across the entire Valley metro area. Temperatures are running 5-10 degrees colder than yesterday morning, with outlying areas in the low 30s, below freezing.

Afternoon temperatures should begin to moderate a bit today, but it will still be chilly with a forecast high of just 56 degrees for Phoenix. Normally, we’re in the upper 60s this time of year, and yesterday we only topped out at 50 degrees.

Look for clear skies in the Valley today and in the high country as well. Lingering snow showers in Eastern Arizona this morning should come to an end shortly. Temperatures across the state should slowly warm a few degrees over the next few days but still staying below normal for at least the next week.

The next system to push through our region looks likely to be dry but will lead to an increase in winds on Thursday. After that, the weekend looks dry, but we’re watching a storm that could bring rain and snow Sunday night through Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer and get a better idea of the nature of that storm.

