Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.

Thankfully, Brown’s mom tells us the kids are doing well, surrounded by family. “Knowing what went on in there, it’s just awful,” one neighbor said. Those who live in the area say knowing the kids were inside haunts the community. “Those kids not growing up without parents and having to go through that the rest of their lives. I mean no kid should have to go through that. It’s insanity,” said David Hubbard, who lives nearby.

On Tuesday, the home’s front door still had markings where detectives had collected evidence. But we now know police were looking for Leroy Malone, who was tracked down to Dodge City, Kansas, where deputies shot and killed him. Three law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting too. “Crazy, that’s the only word. I mean, it’s insane,” said Hubbard about the shootout Malone was involved in.

But the family says the deadly shooting of Brown and Ribble was not random, and instead says he was dating Ribble’s sister. If you’d like to help the family, they’ve created this GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses and the adoption of Brown and Ribble’s two kids.

Malone had a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2002. He has faced charges in both Maricopa and Navajo counties, including armed robbery and aggravated assault. On Tuesday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation gave an update on the injured officers. A Ford County deputy went through surgery and is in good condition. A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy and Kansas Highway Patrol trooper are both at home and recovering from their injuries.

