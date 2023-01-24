City of Glendale releases guide to support local businesses ahead of Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Glendale has released a “Locals Guide to Glendale” ahead of Super Bowl LVII! The guide was created to drive visitors to local businesses during Super Bowl week and beyond.

The guide, found both online and in person in several local businesses, features a full map of all Glendale retail locations in 12 different categories. The featured businesses were chosen by more than 1,000 voters. A promotional video of the guide will be on all Glendale hotels, featuring Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. The QR code will be at the end of the video, available for step-by-step directions for viewers.

Economic development officer Christian Green said, “The focus of this program is to provide a more robust engagement with local businesses. It also provides tools to increase their visibility at this and other events which occur in the City of Glendale’s growing Sports and Entertainment District.”

Besides the guide, there will be a QR code on fliers, posters, and murals across the Westgate Entertainment District and Arrowhead Town Center. Once a user taps through the QR code, the website will auto-geolocate and suggest businesses in the guide that are closest to the user.

