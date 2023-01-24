Arizonans can now get tested for RSV, flu and COVID using a single test

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona has seen over 30,000 lab-confirmed cases of influenza and 13,900 cases of RSV since October.

Now there is one test that can detect three main respiratory viruses. Sonora Quest Laboratories is offering a respiratory 3-with-1 combination testing for COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza. The test will be available through many healthcare provider providers. These viruses all have similar symptoms like fever, cough, headache, and sore throat. Even though each virus may need different treatments the test can be done once and provide results for the three infections.

“Our new respiratory combination testing helps Arizonans get those answers faster from a single swab—and with the high infection rates and hospitalizations caused by these viruses, it’s needed now more than ever,” said Scientific Medical Director Dr. Stacy White at Sonora Quest.

Right now, health experts say a new COVID variant called XBB1.5 is now making up nearly half of new COVID cases in the US. The variant spreads rapidly and broadly, even to those who have recently been infected. According to Sonora Quest, some patients even test positive for more than one virus.

“The healthcare challenges we’re facing continue to evolve, and innovations like our combination testing can help reduce the barriers to overcoming those challenges,” White said.

The test consists of a nasal swab, similar to the COVID-19 PCR testing. Results take about two to four days to post to the online portal.

