Angels on Patrol working to serve individuals experiencing homelessness, others in need

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Angels on Patrol is a nonprofit organization that works with police officers who want to fill a need in the community.

The official mission statement is as follows: “Our mission is to provide officer-initiated support to community members in times of crisis. AoP answers direct requests from officers as they assist above and beyond the call during their on-duty hours.” The group works to connect individuals in need to other organizations in the Valley as well, from programming to youth enrichment opportunities.

“We’re there to enhance what officers are doing in the community,” Melissa Cadena with AoP said this morning on Good Morning, Arizona. “Officers encounter situations like this every day and they either have to drive away or reach into their own pockets to help out the situation.” Officers with AoP work to connect individuals in need to much need organization.

Watch the video above to see how AoP helped a special woman named Jen in our community. “Officers need something now,” Cadena said. “You don’t have to qualify. We just assist because an officer asks us to do.” Founder Jacqui MacConnell started Angels on Patrol in 2009 and retired from the Phoenix Police Department in 2014. You can learn more about the group here.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.