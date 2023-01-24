Your Life
2 hospitalized after hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Phoenix

Two people were hospitalized, police say.
By Sydney Witte
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened late Monday night.

Officers responded at 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 p.m. When first responders arrived, they learned two adults, a man and a woman, were injured as a result of the crash. They were taken to a Valley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives authorities say the victims were struck while driving their motorcycle down Camelback Road. Police say the suspect’s vehicle, described as a red car, left the scene before authorities arrived. A description of the suspect has not been released. The investigation is still ongoing. No other information has been released.

