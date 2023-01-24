Your Life
16 dogs rescued from west Phoenix house fire

We spoke with the homeowner who says that his main concern was the dog's safety.
By Sydney Witte
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- 16 dogs were rescued from a house fire around midnight. The Phoenix and Glendale Fire Department responded to the home near 37th Avenue and Bethany Home Road that also served as an animal rescue known as “Mangy Mutt Rescue,’.

The fire broke out in the garage of the single-story home. Arizona’s Family spoke to the homeowner, Todd Born, who says they were plugging in lights in the backyard and cleaning up for bulk trash when the light fizzled out. He believes the fire started from a light malfunction.

According to firefighters, the flames were 30 feet high when they arrived at the scene. Video from the scene shows clutter around the house, which firefighters made it difficult to put the fire out. After making sure the homeowners were safe they began to bring the dogs outside before putting out the fire. All of the dogs made it out safely and were placed into separate kennels after they were evacuated.

Mangy Mutt Rescue started 15 years ago and has rescued over 3,500 dogs. They are looking for volunteers to foster or adopt the dogs Tuesday or Wednesday.

