Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman allegedly drives drunk, assaults Phoenix police officer

Cheryl Begay, 45, faces one count of aggravated assault of an officer.
Cheryl Begay, 45, faces one count of aggravated assault of an officer.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after driving the wrong way in Phoenix while reportedly under the influence on Friday.

Court papers say 45-year-old Cheryl Begay was seen driving the wrong way on Galvin Parkway by Phoenix police officers on Friday around 6:45 p.m. Court papers say the officers saw the car turn west onto E. Papago Parkway and stop, so they approached the vehicle and asked Begay for her license. Instead, Begay handed them a credit card and slurred her speech, court papers say.

TRENDING: Police search for suspects after 2 armed robberies reported near ASU Tempe campus

Officers saw a nearly empty Fireball whisky bottle on the passenger’s seat and asked her to get out of the car. Court papers say Begay’s blood alcohol level was .328. She was arrested around 7:12 p.m. after giving different information about where she was headed.

While being processed, Begay told officers she would hang herself in the holding cell and tried to choke herself. According to court documents, she kicked an officer twice while he was trying to handcuff her hands. Begay faces one count of aggravated assault of an officer.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Joey Mata, 37, and Breannon Pinkus-Magana, 45, face various charges, including possessing...
Man, woman arrested after drugs and weapons found during traffic stop in Casa Grande
James A. Taylor, 40, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in an alley behind...
Chandler man upset over failed suicide attempt kills woman behind home, court docs say
David Turner has been indicted on one count of first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old...
Suspect charged in deadly shooting of Phoenix man last November
Arizona ranked at #20 of all 50 states.
Arizona ranked #20 for best states for retirement, report says