Suspect charged in deadly shooting of Phoenix man last November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been indicted in connection to the deadly shooting of another man in Phoenix the day after Thanksgiving last year.

David Isaiah Turner is accused of killing 33-year-old Tecon Travon Jackson on Friday, Nov. 25 in the area of 7th Avenue and Culver Street. After he was shot, family members brought Jackson to a Phoenix hospital where he later died. Jackson’s mother, Rusland Biscoe, told Arizona’s Family in late November that she believed the shooting happened after a confrontation near Hance Park.

Turner was indicted on Dec. 2 on one count of first degree murder. Police later found and arrested him on Jan. 17. He’s now being held on a $1 million bond.

Biscoe said that her son would always put others first and that “If you don’t have clothes, he’ll give you the clothes off his back.”

