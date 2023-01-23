Super Bowl to boost $1 billion into Arizona’s economy, experts predict

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Super Bowl 57 is less than three weeks away from bringing big-time spending and exposure to Arizona!

Arizona’s Family is getting a better idea of just how much spending the state will see during Super Bowl week. From pricey hotel stays to dining at restaurants, visitors are expected to fork over a lot of cash during their time in Arizona.

“The last one we had back in 2015 generated about $720 million so we’re expecting I would say close to $1 billion right now which is very exciting,” Danny Seiden, President, and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

Another Super Bowl record will likely be broken when it comes to visitors traveling to the state for the big game and/or the WM Phoenix Open.

“Between the Super Bowl and the Waste Management Open, we’re gonna have over a million visitors come to the City of Phoenix for the first time,” he added.

Seiden says the Chamber of Commerce and Industry will use the national spotlight to try to recruit and eventually bring new business to the state.

“We have something called the CEO program so at these big events we invite CEOs from around the country, around the world to come in as well, enjoy the event and while they’re here we talk to them about why they should relocate their business or why they should grow their business,” Seiden said.

Many hotels have been sold out for months, according to Kim Grace Sabow, President & CEO of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association.

“We’re seeing an absolute sellout, which is great for hotels. I’m hearing from all of my members that they’ve been booked for months and months,” Sabow said.

The hotels that are still available are going for hundreds more than average. The Motel 6 off the I-10 and 51st Avenue in Phoenix usually costs less than $100 a night but that price is almost ten times higher on Super Bowl evening. As of now, it’s going for $850 plus taxes for the night of February 12th.

“Hotel rooms are booked statewide and I think it goes to show the ripple effect of the importance of this sector. When we bring these mega events into Arizona, the ripple effect to greater Arizona is staggering. I’m hearing from hoteliers far outside of the Metropolitan Phoenix area that they’re booked as well,” Sabow added.

In order to bring a Super Bowl to the Valley, Sabow says the hotel community had to put together a strong bid showing the sector is ready and equip to handle the tens of thousands of visitors.

“It’s highly competitive to attract these mega events as we’re competing with destinations across the country and the bids are very complicated. I will compliment the hotel sector because we have to come up with 20,000 rooms to put into the bid to secure the mega event to come here,” Sabow said.

