Singer of Plain White T’s surprises young cancer patient with special performance

Young Delilah got an in-hospital room surprise when the singer showed up to play "Hey There Delilah." Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(3TV/CBS 5) — A young cancer patient by the name of Delilah got quite the surprise recently when the singer of the band Plain White T’s showed up to serenade her with the hit song, “Hey There Delilah.”

This month marks four years since Delilah was diagnosed with cancer, and now, finally a moment to forget about the pain and just be a kid again. And it was a special moment captured on camera.

“I hear you’re a big fan of our song, ‘Hey There Delilah,’ so I figured I would play for you right now. So here we go …” Plain White T’s singer Tom Higgenson said to the girl in a prerecorded video. “Actually, I got a better idea, hang on a second …”

Delilah was excited to simply receive a video of the singer, but little did she know he would show up moments later in the hospital room to play the song at her bedside. The video posted to the band’s Instagram account has already been viewed over 15 million times

This is the second wish granted to Delilah. Back in December, she was able to fulfill her dream of becoming a Los Angeles Rams cheerleader.

If you know of someone or an organization doing good in the community, nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget photos and videos.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

