Rep. Ruben Gallego becomes first major candidate to challenge Sinema in Senate race

Sinema may be campaigning early as some fellow Democrats are urging Ruben Gallego to challege...
Sinema may be campaigning early as some fellow Democrats are urging Ruben Gallego to challege her in the 2024 primary.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego will be the first candidate to challenge now-independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

A video announcement was posted early Monday morning.

“I have been deeply humbled by the encouragement I have received from the people of Arizona, and today I am answering the call to serve,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego. “The problem isn’t that Senator Sinema abandoned the Democratic Party – it’s that she’s abandoned Arizona. She’s repeatedly broken her promises, and fought for the interests of big pharma and Wall Street at our expense. I’m running for the U.S. Senate because the rich and the powerful don’t need any more advocates in Washington – but families who can’t afford groceries do. As a Marine, I never back down from a fight, and in the Senate I’ll fight to make sure every Arizonan has the same chance that I had at the American Dream.”

Gallego has been billed as “progressive” and “outspoken,” leading many in the Democratic Party to believe that he could be a frontrunner to challenge Sinema. The news comes as Sinema has yet to announce whether she will seek reelection in 2024 after recently departing with the Democratic party. Sinema also said she won’t caucus with Republicans. Arizona’s Family also recently reported that Rep. Greg Staton wouldn’t place a bid, saying in part, “now is not the right time for me to run.”

Such an announcement is expected to poise Gallego as an “early frontrunner” in the race. Arizona’s Family recently learned that Gallego had brought in a political team to lead online fundraising and organizing for a potential Senate bid. Two of those members were key players in Sen. Mark Kelly’s 2022 Senate Campaign.

