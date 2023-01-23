Police search for suspects after 2 armed robberies reported near ASU Tempe campus

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University police are looking for three possible suspects involved in an armed robbery near the school’s campus in Tempe late Sunday night.

According to officers, the robbery happened near the University Towers and Forest Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Witnesses told detectives that three men wearing masks and dark clothing got out of a black SUV and pointed a gun before taking the victim’s phone, wallet, and AirPods headphones. The three got back into the car before speeding off on Forest Avenue.

ASU Police say that Tempe police had received a similar call along the popular Mill Avenue entertainment district just moments before this incident occurred. No additional descriptions of the suspects were given. The investigation remains ongoing.

