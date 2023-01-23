Nickelback, Beck & Phoenix, Kali Uchis to visit Phoenix in 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A variety of award-winning artists are headed to Phoenix this year, and tickets are going on sale for all of them very soon.

Kali Uchis - May 30 at Arizona Financial Theatre

Uchis is going on tour this spring to celebrate the release of her new English album “Red Moon in Venus” which will drop on March 3! “This body of work represents all levels of love--releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love,” she said. “It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best.”

In 2022, she won 3 Billboard Latin Awards, 2 Billboard Music Awards and an AMA. She’s performed on a variety of talk shows and toured with Tyler, the Creator. The full list of U.S. tour dates are as follows. Those with an asterisk indicate which dates Uchis will be joined by RAYE, a special guest on her tour. Pre-sale tickets start Tuesday at 10 a.m.

April 16 & 23—Indio, CA—Coachella

April 25—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

April 26—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall*

April 27—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

April 30—Miami, FL— FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

May 1—Orlando, FL—Hard Rock Live Orlando*

May 2—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy*

May 4—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall*

May 7—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia*

May 9—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem*

May 10—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 12—Toronto, ON—Coca-Cola Coliseum*

May 14— Detroit, MI—The Fillmore*

May 16—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

May 18—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium*

May 21—Portland, OR—Keller Auditorium*

May 23—Vancouver, BC—UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

May 24—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater*

May 26—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 30—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre

Beck & Phoenix - Aug. 11 at the Footprint Center

8-time Grammy winning artist Beck and Grammy-winning French band Phoenix announced they’re headed on their Summer Odyssey tour this summer. The two will kick off the tour in Seattle and will finish in Columbia. Joining them on their tour is Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe on special dates. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at this link. See the key for each symbol indicating which special guests will be performing at each tour stop.

Beck was nominated in 2022 for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Phoenix has been nominated for 2 Grammys, as well as won the “Best Alternative Album” in 2010 for their “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix.”

Tue Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Thu Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Sat Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

Mon Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

Tue Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

Wed Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

Fri Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

Sat Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Tue Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Fri Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

Sun Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Mon Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Tue Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

Thu Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sat Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

Tue Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Fri Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sat Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

Sun Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Key: ^ Jenny Lewis, + Japanese Breakfast, ~ Weyes Blood, and # Sir Chloe.

Nickelback - July 12 at the Footprint Center

Rock ground Nickelback is launching their 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, dropping into 38 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Country rock star Brantley Gilbert will be joining the band on non-festival dates as well as Josh Ross. Nickelback’s first album in 5 years, “Get Rollin’” was released in Nov. 2022 and landed the group at #2 on the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music, and Digital Album charts. The group will be inducted into Canada’s Music Hall of Fame at the JUNO Awards on March 13.

Check the list below for all U.S. tour dates! Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at this link.

Fri Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri Jun 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^

Fri Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion

Sun Jul 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Tue Aug 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sun Aug 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Wed Aug 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Thu Aug 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sat Aug 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Wed Aug 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

