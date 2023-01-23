Man, woman arrested after drugs and weapons found during traffic stop in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Casa Grande police say a man and woman have been arrested after drugs and weapons were found in their car during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., officers stopped a car near 6th Street and Florence Boulevard, just east of Pinal Avenue. While searching the car, they found about 7 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.9 grams of cocaine, three loaded handguns, nearly $5000 in cash, and a check for $119,000. 37-year-old Joey Mata and 45-year-old Breannon Pinkus-Magana were arrested at the scene.

Investigators found that Mata is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history and is currently out on bond in Pinal County for attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang. The two were booked into jail and face various charges, including possessing dangerous drugs for sale, transporting dangerous drugs, misconduct involving weapons, and money laundering.

