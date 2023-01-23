Larry Fitzgerald, Jr., Jerome Bettis, J.J. Watt to play Annexus Pro-Am at 2023 WM Phoenix Open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Cardinals leading receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Jr., NFL Hall-of-Famer Jerome Bettis, and NFL defensive star J.J. Watt will be hitting the turf for the Annexus Pro-Am at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Fitzgerald has been a regular at the Annexus Pro-Am after having played for 17 years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2016, he won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and holds multiple records for receptions, touchdowns, and yards for the Cardinals. Bettis retired in 2006 after the Steelers’ Super Bowl XL victory. He has accumulated 13,662 rushing yards in his career, landing a spot in the Hall of Fame in 2015. Recently retired Cardinals star J.J. Watt comes to the Annexus Pro-Am for the first time after winning five NFL Pro Bowls and landing three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, among many other accomplishments.

Tee times at the event will vary, ranging from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with precise timing for each star to be released on Tuesday, Feb. 7, online here. Other celebrities joining in the fun will be Albert “The Machine” Pujols, freshly retired after 22 seasons of MLB, 28-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, and 15-year NFL all-time leading rusher with the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals Emmitt Smith.

