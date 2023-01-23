Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Larry Fitzgerald, Jr., Jerome Bettis, J.J. Watt to play Annexus Pro-Am at 2023 WM Phoenix Open

Larry Fitzgerald, Jr., Jerome Bettis, and J.J. Watt will be hitting the turf for the 2023...
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr., Jerome Bettis, and J.J. Watt will be hitting the turf for the 2023 Annexus Pro-Am at the WM Phoenix Open on Feb. 8.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Cardinals leading receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Jr., NFL Hall-of-Famer Jerome Bettis, and NFL defensive star J.J. Watt will be hitting the turf for the Annexus Pro-Am at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Fitzgerald has been a regular at the Annexus Pro-Am after having played for 17 years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2016, he won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and holds multiple records for receptions, touchdowns, and yards for the Cardinals. Bettis retired in 2006 after the Steelers’ Super Bowl XL victory. He has accumulated 13,662 rushing yards in his career, landing a spot in the Hall of Fame in 2015. Recently retired Cardinals star J.J. Watt comes to the Annexus Pro-Am for the first time after winning five NFL Pro Bowls and landing three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, among many other accomplishments.

TRENDING: Phoenix Oath Keeper Edward Vallejo convicted of seditious conspiracy; weeks after group leader’s conviction

Tee times at the event will vary, ranging from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with precise timing for each star to be released on Tuesday, Feb. 7, online here. Other celebrities joining in the fun will be Albert “The Machine” Pujols, freshly retired after 22 seasons of MLB, 28-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, and 15-year NFL all-time leading rusher with the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals Emmitt Smith.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up to face off on Sunday for the NFL...
NFL playoffs: Top-seeded Chiefs, Eagles handle business
Phoenix-based creator named Super Bowl LVII artist
Phoenix-based creator named Super Bowl LVII artist
Ishbia was spotted sitting courtside at Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.
‘An unfortunate ending’: Williams on Sarver; meets with expected new Suns owner
Monty Williams speaks on future of Suns, expected new owner