I-17 between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde shut down; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Interstate 17 is shut down between Cordes Lake and Camp Verde due to dangerous road conditions. The closure comes as another round of wet weather will impact the High Country.

As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region Sunday, bringing colder temperatures to much of the state. The Arizona Department of Transportation said there is no estimated time of when the freeway could reopen.

“This storm could drop 4-8 inches of snow in areas above 5,500 feet, like Flagstaff and Pinetop, and 1-3″ below 5,500 feet in areas like Heber and Williams,” First Alert Forecaster Holly Bock reported Sunday night. “Strong winds are also expected with today’s storm. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Western Arizona until 5 p.m.,” First Alert

Such a cold front also prompted the Weather Service to issue a Freeze Watch for much of the Valley and into Pinal County. “Monday will be a cold one, with most areas across the Valley struggling to make it into the 50-degree territory,” Bock said.

The Associated Press reported that it’s likely to add to what already is near-record snowfall amounts in Flagstaff for the month of January.

NWS officials said Sunday that the city has had 57.9 inches of snow already so far this month. That’s the fourth-highest amount on record for January, behind only the snowfall totals in 1949 (104.8 inches), 1980 (63.4 inches), and 1979 (59.4 inches). The normal January snowfall for Flagstaff is 20.9 inches. The snowfall data is from the Flagstaff Airport with weather records going back to 1898.

CLOSED: I-17 NB is closed between Cordes Lakes and Camp Verde (mileposts 263 and 282) due to adverse weather conditions. There is no estimated reopening time. #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/oThgDAOHbS — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 23, 2023

