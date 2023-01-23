Here’s how to prevent your Valley home from pipe damage amid freezing temps

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While pipe damage from freezes is rare for Valley homes, they do happen, especially with outdoor irrigation.

According to the Aussie Plumber, the recommendation is to cover your outdoor pipes, including the hose spigot attached to your home’s side, should the forecasted temperature call for a freeze. You’ll also consider dripping water from your faucets overnight.

Other tips from the American Red Cross and the National Weather Service include:

Adding insulation to attics, basements, and crawl spaces. Insulation will maintain higher temperatures in these areas.

Consider installing specific products made to insulate water pipes, like a “pipe sleeve” or installing UL-listed “heat tape,” “heat cable,” or similar materials on exposed water pipes. Newspaper alone can provide some protection.

Opening kitchen and bathroom sink cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.

Experts say you’ll also want to know where and how to shut off the main water supply in case of a ruptured pipe.

