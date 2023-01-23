Cold storm moving through Arizona today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A cold storm system moves through Arizona today. Snow and rain showers are expected across much of the state, along with strong winds and a blast of cold air.

In the Valley, look for clear skies this morning, but partly sunny conditions this afternoon and a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers. Although the chances are slim, there’s a slight chance a few snow flurries could be mixed in. Look for a high of just 51 degrees this afternoon, which would be the coldest high since 2019.

Cold air follows today’s storm, and overnight temperatures fall to near and below freezing in parts of the Valley tomorrow morning. Tuesday will be a First Alert weather day because of the dangerous morning temperatures. Look for low temperatures in the low to mid 30s around town to start Tuesday, and a Freeze Warning has been issued from midnight tonight until 9am tomorrow. The rest of the week looks to bring temperatures in the 30s during the mornings, but most spots should stay above freezing after Tuesday.

Snow is coming down in the high country today, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5pm. Expect winter driving conditions, with 1-3 more inches of snow expected in Flagstaff. Snow is expected down to about 3000 feet in parts of the high country.

Strong winds are also expected with today’s storm. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Western Arizona until 5pm today. Northerly and Northwesterly winds of 20-30 miles per hour can be expected, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. This could bring blowing dust, along with dangerous crosswinds on interstates 8 and 10.

Dry and cool weather is expected for the rest of the week ahead after today. Valley temperatures will slowly warm to the mid 60s by the weekend.

