City of Phoenix to get more e-bikes, e-scooters from Lime this summer

By the end of this year, the company says it hopes to have 1,200 functional e-scooters and 300 e-bikes for Phoenicians to enjoy. “We’re proud to have been selected by Phoenix to serve this city, its residents, and visitors for the long term based on our excellent operations and our commitment to equity,” Karla Owunwanne, senior director of Government Relations, said.

The company said this expansion is part of its large-scale affordable, carbon-free initiative to provide equitable transportation. Anyone living in Phoenix who is eligible for Medicaid and/or SNAP benefits is eligible for Lime Access, which includes up to 5 free rides on Lime units every day. There will also be 30% off discounts available for anyone living in the City of Phoenix designated equity zones.

Lime is expanding the e-scooter and e-bike fleets of Phoenix with new Gen4 models. (Lime)

The new e-scooter models are Lime’s latest Gen4 e-scooter, fitted with two-sided kickstands, sweptback handlebars, dual hand brakes, larger wheels, better suspension, and more. There will also be swappable battery function, reducing emissions.

The Gen4 e-bike will be fitted with increased motor power, a phone holder for navigation, two-speed automatic transmission, functional design for 5 years. Want to learn more about Lime? Click here.

