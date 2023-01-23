Big drop in temperatures as First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday brings freeze warning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold start to our morning with a low of 38 degrees, so far we have had a high of just 49 degrees.

If we stay at 49 degrees this afternoon, this would be the first time in 4 years that we have stayed under 50 degrees for a high temperature. This cold air is from a deep low pressure system that is moving across Arizona today bringing some strong winds across southwest Arizona and southeast California.

This storm is also bringing some isolated rain and snow showers east of Phoenix today. Elevations above 3,000 feet could see a chance of minor snow accumulations. Speaking of snowfall up north, the numbers keep climbing up in Flagstaff. With the latest snowfall, Flagstaff has reached the 3rd snowiest January on record with 60.4 inches. To tie for 2nd place, only 3 more inches are needed to tie.

Cold temperatures are going to stick around through tomorrow, in fact, a Freeze Warning was issued from that National Weather Service until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will dip down in the mid 30s in Phoenix, and outlying areas in the Valley will dip down below the freezing mark. Because of the cold temperatures, we have issued a First Alert for Tuesday morning. Drier air will move into our state starting tomorrow, but the jet stream will continue to pull in cooler temperatures for the next week. We will see temperatures in the lower to mid 60s through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.