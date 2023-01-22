Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix; police looking for suspect

An investigation is underway to find the suspect involved in this incident.
An investigation is underway to find the suspect involved in this incident.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a woman has died after being hit by a car early Thursday morning.

On Jan. 19, Phoenix police responded to the call of a woman that was hit by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found 38-year-old Norma Nichols with injuries from the crash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries two days later. According to Phoenix police Nichols was not in a crosswalk and attempted to walk across Bethany Home Road when she was hit by a car driving eastbound. The car left the scene after the collision.

TRENDING: State lawmaker proposes water solution for Rio Verde Foothills to Scottsdale officials

An investigation is underway to find the suspect involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix police department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Three teens were shot early Saturday morning in Yuma, law enforcement officials say.
3 teens shot in Yuma; 2 suspects sought; 2 victims serious
Egg smuggling is starting to increase at the U.S.-Mexico border as egg-flation increases in the...
Report: Egg smuggling increases at the U.S. - Mexico border
FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas,...
Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden’s term
The City of Tempe is looking for adults ages 50+ to volunteer to help boost literacy for...
City of Tempe needs volunteer tutors for AARP Foundation Experience Corps