Teenage boy arrested after allegedly shooting, killing young man in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy has been arrested after reportedly shooting, killing a young man on Saturday night in Scottsdale.

The unnamed teen was arrested around 4:29 a.m. on Sunday by Pinal County Regional SWAT team after fleeing the scene of the reported shooting Saturday evening. Scottsdale police officers say the teen allegedly shot 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams on Saturday evening near 70th Street and Palm Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene around 5:45 p.m., they found Williams inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. Investigators learned that the teenage suspect had just left the area before they arrived. He was eventually found early Sunday morning at an unspecified location in Pinal County.

