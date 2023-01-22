Your Life
Teenage boy arrested after allegedly shooting, killing young man in Scottsdale

A teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams on Saturday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy has been arrested after reportedly shooting, killing a young man on Saturday night in Scottsdale.

The unnamed teen was arrested around 4:29 a.m. on Sunday by Pinal County Regional SWAT team after fleeing the scene of the reported shooting Saturday evening. Scottsdale police officers say the teen allegedly shot 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams on Saturday evening near 70th Street and Palm Lane.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect at large

When officers arrived at the scene around 5:45 p.m., they found Williams inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. Investigators learned that the teenage suspect had just left the area before they arrived. He was eventually found early Sunday morning at an unspecified location in Pinal County.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

