Teen hospitalized after early morning shooting in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A search for a suspect is underway after a shooting that left a teenage boy in the hospital Sunday morning in Buckeye.

Buckeye police say they got a call about a shooting around 3 a.m. from a home near Crown King Road and 257th Drive. When officers arrived, they found a teenager with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is still in critical condition.

Investigators learned from witnesses that a fight had broken out at a house party near St. Charles Ct. and 255th Drive when the male suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the teenager. He then sped away from the scene, and Buckeye police haven’t found him yet. Someone at the party drove the teenager to the area where officers first arrived and called for help.

The suspect hasn’t been found yet and anyone with information is asked to call the Buckeye Police Department’s tip line at 623-349-6411.

A teenage boy is in the hospital after an alleged shooting at a house party in Buckeye. The suspect is still on the loose. (Arizona's Family)

