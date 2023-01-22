Meet the first local, Chicana & Native artist to create Super Bowl art: “La Morena”

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl is just 21 days away in the Valley!

For Lucinda “La Morena” Hinojos, it’s an incredibly special opportunity. Born and raised in the Phoenix-area, Hinojos was chosen by the NFL to create the theme art for Super Bowl LVII.

She spoke to Arizona’s Family about the experience over the weekend. Hinojos said she got an email that she initially thought wasn’t real that requested she send in a proposal. She said learning she got the job was an emotional moment. “I felt like I was being drafted for the NFL. Because it was such a proud moment. I had my daughter, my son next to me and I just started crying,” Hinojos said.

The NFL has partnered with artist Lucinda “La Morena“ Hinojos, the first Chicana, Native American artist to work with the NFL on Super Bowl theme art. #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/AlhlrQCcoU — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2023

Hinojos said it was a big moment because she got to reflect on all the hard work it took to get into the national spotlight. She’s been a working artist since 2011. For the Super Bowl art, Honojs said she chose to incorporate her Chicana and Native cultures. Many of her paintings include bright pink colors, magenta, and orange.

“I used those colors because they come from my culture,” Hinojos said. “They represent my culture and my Native roots.” Since the news was released, she said she’s received many messages from the community. “The reason why they’re connecting to it, from my experience from reading the comments, is they see themselves in this painting,” she said. “They see that representation in this painting. For some, it feels like they are being seen for the first time.”

Hinojos added that representation matters for Indigenous people, and that she wanted to incorporate it for the whole country to see. You can see more of this talented artist’s work in downtown Phoenix near 2nd Street and Washington! Hinojos is working to complete a Super Bowl mural with the NFL and other Indigenous artists in our community by Wednesday, Feb. 8.

