Grab a jacket! Lows will be near freezing in the Valley this upcoming week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Grab multiple layers! it is cold this Sunday morning across Arizona. Temperatures in the valley reached the upper 30s. This afternoon will be mostly sunny for the valley ahead of another cold system that will enter the state late Sunday into Monday.

This system will bring another round of snow to the mountain areas. The mountains are under a winter weather advisory through Monday, so be extra cautious if traveling in the Flagstaff area.

Tuesday is a First Alert weather day due to how cold the Valley will get that morning.

Lows will be in the low 30s! Wear layers and stay warm!

Highs will climb back into the mid-60s by the end of the week.

